Mumbai News: Fire safety lapses found in Breach Candy fire incident; MFB to serve notice

Representative image |

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has completed the investigation and will be serving notice to the Breach Candy Apartments on Thursday. The highrise building on Peddar Road that caught massive fire on Saturday night, had a dysfunctional firefighting system. The building will now be given a time of 30 to 120 days to comply with fire safety norms.

MFB completed its investigation into the fire incident

As per the fire officials, the fire-fighting operations were delayed due to the building's dysfunctional firefighting systems and parked cars which had blocked the approach road to society. However, the trapped residents were rescued from the 12th floor of the building and no injuries were reported. The main challenge the MFB faced was the approach passageway was too narrow for hydraulic ladders and fire engines had to take a turn to enter the compound.

MFB to send notice to the building

"We will be sending a notice to the building on Thursday about the lapses in the fire safety norms. Since the building is more than 50 years old, there were no strict norms at that time. Hence, we will be giving them a time of 30 to 120 days. If they do not comply with the norms, then, as per the act, we will disconnect their electricity and water connection, evacuate them and file for prosecution,” said a senior official of MFB.

The notice will be served under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006. Since the building is 55 years old, it does not have fire-resistant doors, which prevent flames from spreading across the floors. The MFB has also instructed the building to clear obstructions in the way of passage, staircase and lift area. The fire brigade is yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. Prima facie, the fire broke out due to a short circuit and the flames spread after the explosion of LPG cylinders. Inspite of repeated attempts, Homi Adajania, chairman of the Breach Candy apartments, did not respond to the calls by this reporter.

Read Also Mumbai fire brigade likely to induct drones into fleet to douse high-rise blazes