Fire breaks out at high-rise in Mumbai's Breach Candy; visuals surface | Twitter

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a high-rise in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. Several fire engines on the spot trying to contain the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident.

(more details awaited)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)