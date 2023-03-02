Mumbai fire brigade likely to induct drones into fleet to douse high-rise blazes | FPJ

The Mumbai fire brigade is looking to get a fire drone in its fleet capable of extinguishing fires at high-rises. A first demonstration of such a drone was held at the MFB's headquarters in Byculla on Wednesday. The fire officials, after inspecting the drone, suggested some modifications as per the city's requirement. The demonstrations of drones from other companies will be held soon, said the civic sources.

Sources say MFB requires modern equipment to combat fire in high-rises

The MFB had a tough time dousing a blaze which broke out on the 42nd floor of a 44-storey residential tower at Dadar (East) on January 26. Since the building's fire-fighting system was not working and the 90-metre-high ladder couldn’t be used due to strong winds, firemen climbed all the way to the flat with a hose to put out the flames. The drone would give an aerial view of the top floor and its capacity to spray water will help in dousing flames in the high-rise, sources said.

“Currently, we have the tallest turntable ladder that can access up to 30-32 floors. The city is rapidly seeing a rise in 60-70 floors buildings. and hence we require a modern equipment. It should be able to click the photos and give an aerial view of the top floors. Also, we would have to see a wind velocity or the drone carrying water might come down by its pressure,” said sources.

Multiple companies have approached civic body to present their tech

The drone that was presented by an Indian company can fly up to 62 metres (up to 18 floors) weighing 100 kg and have the capacity to spray water up to 20 metres. The BMC has sent the specific requirements to the company which has agreed to make modifications accordingly. Meanwhile 3-4 other companies have approached the civic body to present their technology, said the sources.

BMC's project to upgrade fire brigade's infra

To upgrade the infrastructure and capability of MFB the BMC has launched a project “Programme for Enhancement of Emergency Response”. Under this, the MFB will have five new fire stations, fire drones, quick response multipurpose vehicles, hydraulic and aerial platforms, two fire robots in the year 2023-24. A provision of Rs 227.07 crore has been made by the civic body for the purpose.