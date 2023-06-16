Mumbai News: Rape Attempt In Local Train Exposes Lack of CCTV Cameras in Women's Coaches

The accused in red was spotted misbehaving with multiple women before he sexually assaulted a student aboard CSMT-Panvel local | FPJ

In a recent incident on Wednesday, a rape attempt was reported in a local train running between CSMT and Masjid, drawing attention to the lack of CCTV cameras in all ladies coaches of Central Railway's local trains. Women commuter associations have voiced their concern, highlighting the railway administration's failure to adequately address women's safety and saying that around two third of ladies coaches of local trains of Central Railway are still not equipped with CCTV cameras.

Recent sexual assault incident raises concerns over safety: Women Commuters

The railway administration had announced last year that all women coaches of local trains would be equipped with CCTV cameras connected to a control room for live monitoring, aqccording to Lata Argade, chief of Tejaswini Mahila Railway Pravasi Sanghatna. However, the implementation has been slow, with approximately two-thirds of ladies coaches still lacking these cameras.

“The incident on Wednesday has reignited concerns among women commuters about their safety while travelling on local trains. The absence of CCTV cameras in the coach where the incident occurred has further emphasized the need for immediate action to address this issue,” she said.

If the coach was equipped with CCTV cameras, this incidence could have been avoided, she said.

CR official responds

In response to the allegation of female computer body, A senior officer of Central Railway stated that, "Around 200 ladies coaches have been equipped with CCTV cameras, while the installation process for the remaining approximately 600 coaches is ongoing."

The railway administration expects the installation in all women coaches of Central Railway to be completed by February 2024, he said.

At present 203 coaches of local trains of western railway are provided with CCTV camera out of which 144 are ladies and 59 general coaches. Further work has been sanctioned for installation of CCTV cameras in 211 coaches tender is under preparation.