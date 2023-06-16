Mumbai Man Who Assaulted Student On Local Train Misbehaved With 5 Other Women At CSMT Stn; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: It is a shocker! Nawazu Karim Sheikh (40), the man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 20-year-old student in a Panvel-bound local train between CST and Masjid stations on Wednesday morning, had accosted and brushed past, in an obscene manner, five other women in full public view on platform no. 1 of CST that day.

The FPJ accessed CCTV footage which clearly showed the man trying to get fresh with the women absorbed in their daily commute. Even more distressing was that no one on the platform bothered to check this pervert.

@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/5f7zn20kcJ — Kamal Mishra (@Yourskamalk) June 16, 2023

The 20-year-old boarded the women's compartment of the Harbour Line train at 7.26 a.m. when Karim followed her into the train. He then allegedly attempted to rape her. But the girl put up stiff resistance, by which time the train had reached Masjid station, where she jumped off, on to the platform and got into a general compartment. Karim too got off at Masjid station where he was found loitering by a joint team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) at 3.00 p.m.

Karim Further Misbehaved With Five Other Women

When the CCTV footage was further vetted to reconstruct his activity, it showed that Karim, who was apparently under the influence of alcohol, had misbehaved with five other women.

Strangely enough, none of the disgraceful incidents were reported to the security personnel by any of the commuters. A serial molester on the prowl, in the open, showed security at CST in a very poor light.

The footage showed the misbehaviour was stark and abrasive. In one instance, it shows him intentionally elbowing a woman at CSMT; other clips revealed his intent as he walks diagonally and intentionally collides with another woman, but manages to walk away unscathed. A male passenger who witnessed the incident chose not to intervene.

In addition, the CCTV footage captured the inappropriate touching. However, in this case, too, the woman decided not to report the incident and continued walking. The accused was also seen intentionally obstructing the path of two other women commuters on the platform, but they also chose not to report the matter and proceeded ahead.

Incident Raises Concerns Over Saftey Of Passengers

According to officials, the inertia of the victims and failure to report the misconduct has raised concerns about the overall safety of passengers. The CCTV footage has underscored the urgent need for increased vigilance and a proactive approach in reporting such incidents. However, this does not gloss over the failure of the men in uniform to patrol the platforms.

"This incident serves as a stark reminder that the cooperation of commuters and timely reporting are crucial in combating such acts and deterring potential offenders," stated an official. The official urged passengers to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activities or harassment immediately to the authorities, and work collectively to create a safe environment for all commuters.

When asked about these obscene skirmishes, Subhash Gupta, Chairman, Rail Yatri Parishad, said, "The incidents have led to a re-evaluation of security arrangements and protocols in local trains as well as at railway stations. Authorities are expected to take immediate action to strengthen security measures, increase surveillance, and enhance awareness campaigns to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers, especially women, during their daily commute".