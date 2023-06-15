Mumbai: Opposition Slams 'Double Engine' Govt Over Sexual Attack On Girl In Train

Ajit Pawar | File

The opposition on Thursday condemned the state government over the incident of sexual assault on a girl student in running local train on Wednesday. Leader of opposition Ajit Pawar said the incident raises questions on the efficiency of the Home Department, while the Congress said that it has exposed the lack of security in Mumbai.

"The incident on Wednesday is very disturbing. There has been a steady rise in crimes against women in the state, which raises question marks on the efficiency of the Home Department," Pawar said. He also demanded that the investigation in the case needs to be completed on war footing and also the laxity in the system needs to be removed.

Lack of security for women

Maharashtra State Women's Congress chief Sandhya Sawalakhe too condemned the state government saying that the incident has exposed the lack of security in Mumbai.

"One tends to think whether any system named government, home department, police is in place and is alive, when one comes to know about the crimes like these," Sawalakhe said while referring to the incident on Wednesday.

State government needs to beef up security measures for women

"The double-engine government has failed even in Mumbai and the government has gone shameless," she said while mentioning recent crimes against women in Mumbai region.

Sawalakhe also demanded that the government should immediately beef up the security arrangements for women including deputing police personnel in ladies compartments of the local trains.