 'Road Satyagraha' Enters 12th Day, Activists March Into Ratnagiri Demanding Safer Mumbai–Goa Highway
Launched by Chaitanya Usha Laxman Patil, the initiative “Rasta Satyagraha – On-foot Inspection Campaign” has completed its first two phases, uncovering dozens of critical issues along the highway stretch.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
'Road Satyagraha' Enters 12th Day, Activists March Into Ratnagiri Demanding Safer Mumbai–Goa Highway | File Pic (Representative Image)

The ongoing ‘Road Satyagraha – Foot March Inspection Campaign’ demanding safer roads on the Mumbai–Goa National Highway has entered its 12th day. Activists leading the march have now crossed the Raigad district border and stepped into Ratnagiri district, reaffirming their determination to continue until citizens’ right to safe roads is secured.

Campaign Highlights Critical Highway Issues

Activists Pledge Continued March for Safety

Despite the long and arduous journey, the activists remain resolute. “The pace of our steps may slow down, but our determination burns bright like a flame. We will not rest until this fight for safety and justice is won,” said Chaitanya.

The movement underscores that the lives of Konkan residents are invaluable, and no more should be lost due to unsafe highway conditions. Each step of the march is taken in solidarity with the hopes and trust of people along the route.

Growing Public Support and Urgency for Action

The Road Satyagraha continues to gain public support as it progresses through the Konkan region, sending a strong message to authorities about the urgent need for safer infrastructure on one of Maharashtra’s most vital highways.

