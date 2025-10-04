Navi Mumbai Banner Politics: NMMC Allows Hundreds Of Illegal Hoardings During Navratri, Removes Them Only After Festivities

Illegal banners and hoardings dominated Navi Mumbai streets during Navratri, removed by NMMC only after festivities | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: During the ten days of Navratri and Dussehra celebrations, Navi Mumbai’s streets, junctions, and lanes were covered with illegal banners, flexes, and congratulatory arches. Social festive greetings, was dubbed by activist to have turned the city into a canvas of unauthorised publicity.

Civic Body Maintains Watchful Silence

While citizens continued to witness this open violation of civic rules, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is alleged to have maintained a watchful silence.

"The administration, perhaps not wishing to dampen the festive spirit, chose to look the other way allowing hundreds of illegal hoardings to remain in place throughout the festival period," said an activist.

Banners Removed Only After Festivals

Ironically, activist observed that as soon as the celebrations ended, the civic body swung into action and removed the banners." these were removed after it had already served their purpose.

“This is a perfect example of selective enforcement of civic rules and the growing culture of banner politics in Navi Mumbai. ” a citizen commented.

Despite the civic body’s delayed response, many citizens offered a tongue-in-cheek salute to the NMMC’s “sensitivity” and “democratic spirit,” thanking it for letting everyone enjoy ten full days of “illegal greetings.”

