Mira Road Murder: Sisters of Saraswati Vaidya Approach Cops Seeking Custody of Body Parts For Last Rites

The sisters of Saraswati Vaidya, who was brutally murdered by Manoj Sane, approached the police to request custody of her body for performing the final rites. Police await the results of DNA reports before proceeding with further steps in the investigation. Sane's paternal uncle and cousin have been summoned for questioning, according to sources.

BJP Leader Chitra Wagh Supports Police Investigation

Chitra Wagh, a prominent BJP leader, met senior police officials and expressed confidence in the ongoing investigation.

“The police investigations are on the right track and the government is doing its job. The accused is bound to be hanged, however, it’s also the duty of every citizen to inform the police about any suspicious activity so that such gory incidents are nipped in the bud,” she said.

When asked about NCP leader- Supriya Sule’s tweet, Wagh said that politicising such incidents is unwarranted.

Meanwhile, new information emerges about the initial meeting and progression of the relationship between Manoj Sane and Saraswati Vaidya. Their association began when Vaidya sought a job at Sane's ration shop.

Sanitisation Measures Implemented in Building Society

Office bearers of the Geeta Akashdeep Building housing society, where the incident took place, initiate a thorough sanitisation process to eliminate any odours and minimise health risks for residents. Background checks on potential tenants, particularly live-in or married couples, become a priority to prevent similar incidents in the future.

