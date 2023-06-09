Mira Road Monster Googled Ways To Reduce Stench, Clicked Photos of Body

In a shocking development in the Saraswati Vaidya murder case, it has been revealed that the 56-year-old suspect, who allegedly killed his live-in partner and dismembered her body, resorted to internet searches on Google to learn methods of covering up the crime and reducing the odor. According to reliable sources, the accused even took photographs of the body on his mobile phone before dismembering it.

Mano Sane was arrested from the crime scene

The Naya Nagar police made a gruesome discovery when they recovered the dismembered body of 34-year-old Saraswati Vaidya from a flat in Geeta Akashdeep Building, located in Phase VII of Geeta Nagar, Mira Road. Her live-in partner, 56-year-old Manoj Sane, was arrested at the crime scene while attempting to flee. The dismembered body parts were found in tubs and buckets near the washbasin and cooker, alongside other utensils on the kitchen platform. It appears that the accused used the cooker to boil the body parts, possibly in an attempt to eliminate any foul smell and facilitate disposal.

Accused misleading the investigation: Cops

"The accused, who has been remanded in custody until May 16, has been misleading the investigating team. It has come to our attention that the deceased was the youngest of five sisters, all of whom were married. The accused himself has close relatives in Mumbai," disclosed a police officer. The deceased's sisters used to reside in an orphanage before their marriages, and Saraswati had lived with them before moving to Sane's home in Borivali.

Accused continues to claim that Saraswati died by suicide

During interrogation, the accused claimed that he and Saraswati had married in a temple, and he was assisting her with her studies to clear the SSC examinations. The accused, who works part-time at a ration shop for a monthly wage of Rs. 5,000, owned a flat in the upscale Babhai Naka area of Borivali. However, he had rented it out before relocating to Mira Road in 2017. He continues to assert that his partner ended her own life by consuming pesticide on the night of May 3 and 4, citing his own serious illness. Although there were injury marks on one of the arms, the autopsy and DNA reports are still pending.

