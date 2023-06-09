 Mira Road Monster Married Victim Saraswati Vaidya, Kept Hidden Because Massive Age Difference
Mira Road Monster Married Victim Saraswati Vaidya, Kept Hidden Because Massive Age Difference

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 04:57 PM IST
In the aftermath of shocking murder of 32-year-old woman named Saraswati Vaidya allegedly by her live-in partner, more details are now emerging through police investigation.

The MBVV Police, talking to media, revealed that the accused and victim were in fact married to each other.

"During the investigation, we have found out that the victim and accused were married and they had informed this to the victim's sisters also, they hid this from the others because of their age difference..." DCP Jayant Bajbale told news agency ANI.

According to DCP Jayant Bajbale, the marriage of Manoj Sane and Saraswati took place in a temple, but the exact date of their marriage is still unknown. Manoj Sane is 56 years old, whereas Saraswati was 32.

The information was provided to police by the three sisters of the victim during questioning.

Police stated that they will compare the DNA from the remains of Saraswati's body with that of the three sisters to establish a match.

About the crime

A shocking and gruesome crime came into light on Thursday in the Geeta Nagar area of Mira Road where Manoj Ramesh Sane, a 56-year-old man, was accused of killing his alleged live-in partner, Saraswati Vaidya, 32, and dismembering her body into uncountable pieces. During police interrogation, Sane revealed his HIV-positive status and denied any physical relationship with Vaidya, claiming she was like a daughter to him stated a report in The Indian Express.

Accused's Claim of Suicide

Sane stated that accused Sane claimed that Vaidya died by suicide on June 3. Fearing the consequences, he attempted to dispose of the body and admitted to planning his own suicide after the same.

Gruesome Body Disposal Methods

Sane allegedly used an electric tree cutter to dismember Vaidya's body into small parts. Some of these body parts were then boiled in a pressure cooker and roasted on a gas stove for easier disposal. Sane stored the dismembered pieces in various kitchen vessels, making it impossible for the police to accurately count them.

Legal Proceedings and Charges

The police have invoked IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) in the First Information Report (FIR) against Sane. He was produced in court and was remanded in police custody until June 16.

