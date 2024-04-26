Mumbai News: Commuters Struggle Despite Traffic Police Takes Action Against Over 50,000 Auto-Rickshaw Drivers

Salman Ansari |

Despite the Mumbai Traffic Police's recent claim of taking action against over 52,000 auto-rickshaw drivers between April 8th and April 22nd, commuters continue to face challenges in securing reliable transportation. Ground reports reveal that the situation for passengers remains unchanged, with many still encountering difficulties in finding rickshaws willing to ply short distances at metered rates.

On Friday, Free Press Journal checked at various locations including Ghatkopar, Kurla, Sion, Bandra, and Andheri and found that that many drivers either demand fares according to their own rates or bluntly refused to ferry short-distance passengers on metre.

Passenger Activists Call For Continuous Enforcement Against Non-Compliant Auto-Rickshaw Drivers

Passengers are vocal about their dissatisfaction, emphasising the need for regular and sustained action against errant auto-rickshaw drivers. According to them, the ongoing menace of non-compliant drivers can only be addressed through consistent enforcement measures by the traffic police.

"This discrepancy between the actions claimed by the traffic police and the experiences of commuters highlights a persistent issue in Mumbai's transportation system. While crackdowns and enforcement measures are important steps in ensuring compliance with regulations, they must be accompanied by sustained efforts to address the underlying reasons behind the behavior of auto-rickshaw drivers" said a passenger activist adding that more proactive approach, characterized by regular and continuous enforcement drives, is deemed necessary to tackle the persisting challenges in Mumbai's transportation system.

Union Leader's Perspective On Auto-Rickshaw Operation Challenges

However when contacted an union leader, he said, "Auto-rickshaw drivers often operate on thin profit margins, and short-distance fares may not be financially viable for them. Additionally, there may be a lack of awareness or understanding among drivers about the importance of adhering to metered fares and providing reliable service to passengers".

According to rikshaw union leader, conducting regular awareness campaigns and providing training sessions for auto-rickshaw drivers to educate them about the benefits of metered fares and the importance of customer service will be definitely prove helpful to solve this issue"

Transport Expert's Recommendations For Addressing Auto-Rickshaw Issues

Apart from that traffic experts also feels that ,continuing the efforts of the traffic police to monitor auto-rickshaw operations and enforce compliance with regulations, with a focus on addressing instances of overcharging and refusal to ply short distances.

"The Traffic Police may have challaned the auto driver, who refused to take passengers. There has to be a sustained campaign. Secondly another app needs to be developed, wherein any driver who refuses to take passengers, the said passenger can scan the bar code and subsequently the drivers licence should be suspended immediately" said Mohammad Afzal, a noted Transport experts of the city.