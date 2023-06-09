Mira Road Monster Manoj Sane Tested 'HIV+,' Claims Victim Was Like Daughter To Him |

A shocking and gruesome crime came into light on Thursday in the Geeta Nagar area of Mira Road where Manoj Ramesh Sane, a 56-year-old man, was accused of killing his alleged live-in partner, Saraswati Vaidya, 32, and dismembering her body into uncountable pieces. During police interrogation, Sane revealed his HIV-positive status and denied any physical relationship with Vaidya, claiming she was like a daughter to him stated a report in The Indian Express.

Accused's Claim of Suicide

Sane stated that accused Sane claimed that Vaidya died by suicide on June 3. Fearing the consequences, he attempted to dispose of the body and admitted to planning his own suicide after the same.

Gruesome Body Disposal Methods

Sane allegedly used an electric tree cutter to dismember Vaidya's body into small parts. Some of these body parts were then boiled in a pressure cooker and roasted on a gas stove for easier disposal. Sane stored the dismembered pieces in various kitchen vessels, making it impossible for the police to accurately count them.

Legal Proceedings and Charges

The police have invoked IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) in the First Information Report (FIR) against Sane. He was produced in court and was remanded in police custody until June 16.

HIV Was Diagnosed in 2008: Sane

During preliminary inquiry, Sane informed the police that he discovered his HIV-positive status in 2008. He claimed to have contracted the disease due to infected blood during a past treatment after an accident. He has been on medication since then.

Victim Had Possessive Nature Towards Accused

According to Sane's confession, Vaidya was possessive and suspected him of infidelity whenever he returned home late. Sane, who had been working at a PDS shop for 10 years despite holding an Industrial Training Institute certificate, was teaching Vaidya mathematics, as she was preparing for her Class 10 SSC exams. A board with math equations was found on one of the walls of their seventh-floor flat.

Ongoing Investigation And Forensic Analysis

Police are collaborating with medical experts to determine which body parts are missing from the dismembered remains. They have also seized the electric cutter used in the crime. The collected body parts have been sent to Sir JJ Hospital for forensic analysis.

