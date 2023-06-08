Mira Road Monster Manoj Sane Claims Live-In Partner Saraswati Died By Suicide, He Disposed Body To Evade Arrest

The Mira Road murder case took a dramatic turn on Thursday as the accused Manoj Sane told the police that he did not kill his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya, who he claims allegedly died by suicide three days ago. Sane was arrested on Wednesday and produced before a Thane Court which sentenced him to police custody till June 16.

Sane said Saraswati died after consuming poison, adding that he disposed off her body after chopping it into several pieces to evade arrest from the cops.

Sane said he took such a drastic step as he knew that he would be held guilty for the murder.

A case has been registered against Sane under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), the motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained, said the official from Naya Nagar police station.

Sane works in a ration shop, and the couple resided in flat no. 704 on the seventh floor of Geeta Akashdweep building in Mira Road East for the past three years.

Foul Smell From Flat Leads to Arrest

According to the Naya Nagar police, they were informed by residents of the building complaining about a foul smell emanating from flat number 704.

The police team reached the spot and entered the apartment and were shocked to find dismembered body parts of the woman in tubs and buckets near the washbasin and cooker and other utensils kept on the platform of the kitchen.

Accused allegedly boiled body parts to avoid detection

The accused used to boil body parts in the cooker in an apparent attempt to ensure there is no foul smell and it would be easy for him to dispose of them.

One of the immediate neighbours had complained to Sane about the emanating smell to which he got a bit frightened but replied that he will check his flat.