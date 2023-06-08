Mumbai Crime: Mutilated Body Of A Woman Found In Mira Road Apartment; Live-In Partner Detained | Representational image

The police have recovered the mutilated body of a woman from an apartment in the Geeta Nagar area of Mira Road on Wednesday evening. Police reached the building on receiving information about foul smell emanating from a seventh-floor apartment and found the body, identified as that of Saraswati Vaidya who was in a live-in relationship with Manoj Shahane, according to Deputy SP Jayant Bajbale.

Police suspect Shahane to have had a hand in the crime. Prima facie investigations have revealed that the accused had tried to cut the body into pieces, according to the police. The accused has reportedly been taken into custody.

Read Also Sheena Bora Murder Case: Indrani Mukerjea Pleads With Mumbai Court To Expedite Her Trial

Neighbours called police after stench from couple's home

The suspect had been staying with Vaidya in the rental flat in the Akashganga building in the Mira Road area over the past three years. On Wednesday, Nayanagar police station received a call from residents of the building, complaining about a foul odour emanating from the couple's flat.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Police have found a body of a woman who had been cut into pieces, from a society in the Mira Road area. Here a couple was living in a live-in relationship. A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was hacked to death. Further Investigation underway," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Mumbai Jayant Bajbale said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The DCP further said that further investigation into the case is underway.

With ANI Inputs