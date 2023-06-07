Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea Pleads With Court To Expedite Her Trial Faster

Indrani Mukerjea |

Mumbai: Main accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea on Wednesday made an application before the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court seeking that trial in the case be expedited and if not held on a day-to-day basis, then at least on a weekly basis so that it could be concluded with six months to one year.

She stated in her plea that since the special public prosecutor in the case had been promoted, it is being handled by prosecutors who are not familiar with the case and are thus delaying the progress of the trial. Indrani is a UK national and has an Overseas Citizen of India card. Her plea stated that the inordinate delay in conducting trial by the CBI deprives her of her fundamental right to work in the country of her nationality as also the freedom to travel freely.

"I have no source of income," says Indrani

She also said in her application that she does not have a source of income currently nor any spouse to financially support her. Last year, Indrani had sought permission after securing bail, that her daughter Vidhie Mukerjea be permitted to stay with her. The CBI had opposed this stating that Vidhie is a witness in the case and may be influenced by Indrani. The agency had, however, not named Vidhie as a witness in its list of witnesses submitted in April before the court. It had, but stated, that more witnesses than those named could be examined.

Indrani said that the agency did not permit her daughter to stay with her to take care of her, nor has confirmed as to whether they are intending to examine the daughter of the Applicant as a witness. This indecisiveness of the prosecuting agency, she said, has caused grave hardships and irreparable damage to her.