'Prosecute Accused In Fast track Court, Give Him Death Sentence': Supriya Sule On Gruesome Mira Road Murder | PTI

A gut-wrenching report of murder has come to the fore on Thursday wherein a 56-year-old man named Manoj Shahani killed his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya (32), chopped her body and pressured cooked them before disposing it. Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule took to Twitter to condemn the incident. She dubbed it "inhumane and outrageous".

She tweeted, "A man living in Mira Road area of ​​Mumbai killed his live-in partner. Later, they tried to dispose of her body by cooking it in a cooker and grinding it in a mixer. This incident is very gruesome, inhumane and outrageous. This is the situation where criminals have no fear of law in this state."

"Crimes against women are increasing at an alarming rate. State Home Minister ( Devendra Fadnavis) needs to pay serious attention to his account. Investigating agencies should try to prosecute the accused in this case in fast track court and give him death sentence," she wrote tagging handle of Chief Minister's office.

Jitendra Awhad reacts too

Awhad, another NCP leader, also voiced his concerns in a tweet. He drew attention to two gruesome crimes against women that were reported in the city in last two days and said that women safety is paramount.

"Yesterday, an 18-year-old girl was raped and killed in Mumbai. Today, a 36-year-old woman was killed in the same Mumbai. Later, her body was cut into pieces. planted The name of the accused is Manoj Sahani The safety of women has reached a very dangerous level in the state," he wrote.

He slammed the incumbent government for not paying attention towards issues of women's safety and wrote, "It has been proved time and again that our mothers and sisters are not safe in the state of this government. But this government is not paying attention to this, the ruling party is focusing more on the politics of religious matters. The safety of women should be given the highest priority. It is the responsibility of the state government to see that women can breathe in the open air in this state and remain free from fear."

Mira Road Murder Background

Saraswati Vaidya (32) was killed and her body was chopped by her live-in partner at their rented home in Mira Road. The Police stated that the accused, identified as Manoj Shahani, pressure cooked the victim's body parts and gound it in a mixer to dispose her body. Shahani has been detained by the cops. The murder is reminiscent of the blood-curdling Shraddha Walkar murder case.