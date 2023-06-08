Mira Road Monster Manoj Sane Was 'Influenced' By Shraddha Walkar Murder, Met Victim 15 Years Ago

Less than a week after the police solved the case of a headless woman, the body of whom was recovered from a bag on the seashores in Uttan, another horrifying incident having striking similarities to that of the sensational Shraddha Walkar murder case has surfaced in Mira Road.

Dismembered Body Found in Geeta Akashdeep Building

The Naya Nagar police recovered the dismembered body of a 32-year-old woman from an apartment on the seventh floor in the J wing of Geeta Akashdeep Building located in Phase VII of Geeta Nagar in Mira Road on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Saraswati Vaidya, who was staying in the apartment with her 56-year-old live-in partner Manoj Sane, who has been arrested for his involvement in the gory crime while he was trying to flee the crime scene.

Foul Smell Complaint Leads to Shocking Find

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the Naya Nagar police, they were informed by residents of the building complaining about a foul smell emanating from flat number 704.

The police team reached the spot and entered the apartment and were shocked to find dismembered body parts of the woman in tubs and buckets near the washbasin and cooker and other utensils kept on the platform of the kitchen.

Suresh Golani

Accused Allegedly Boiled Body Parts to Avoid Detection

The accused used to boil body parts in the cooker in an apparent attempt to ensure there is no foul smell and it would be easy for him to dispose of them.

One of the immediate neighbours had complained to Sane about the emanating smell to which he got a bit frightened but replied that he will check his flat.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Electric Saw Machine Recovered as Evidence

The police have also recovered an electric saw machine from the bedroom which was used to dismember the body. It is not clear whether the accused fed the boiled body parts to stray dogs.

The couple had met 15 years ago at a ration shop in Borivali, where Sane used to work. Both are said to be orphans. Despite the age gap, both decided to live together.

Domestic Quarrel or Something More Sinister?

They had shifted to Mira Road three years ago and stayed in rented accommodation in Geeta Nagar. “While the potential motive is yet to be ascertained, prima facie it appears that a domestic quarrel might have transformed into the violent attack,” said a senior police officer who is privy to the investigations.

Suresh Golani

A suspected poisoning angle is also being probed by the police, however, it can be confirmed only after they get the autopsy reports. The accused was apparently inspired by the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the police said.

Accused Charged with Murder and Evidence Tampering

Meanwhile an offence under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC has been registered against the accused and he has been remanded to police custody.

Read Also Mira Road Monster Manoj Sane Remanded To Police Custody Till June 16