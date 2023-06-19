DU Murder Case: Deceased Student Wanted To Pursue Modelling In Mumbai

The deceased Nikhil Chauhan |

Delhi University student Nikhil Chauhan, who was brutally stabbed to death by 2 people in broad daylight for defending his girlfriend's harassment, wanted to pursue modelling in Mumbai, the father of the deceased said. Speaking to ANI, Nikhil's father Sanjay Chauhan said, "Some time ago Nikhil had received a call from Mumbai to do modelling but at that time his exam was going on, due to which I had asked him to appear for the exam first. Nikhil's first-semester exam was over and he had come in the second semester. I was preparing to send him to Mumbai very soon but all of that has failed."

Interrogation of the accused is ongoing

Sanjay Chauhan said that he did not know the accused. "I do not know the accused, the police said one of the accused had been caught. 10 to 15 boys had come to kill Nikhil, some had come on bikes and some had come by metro. Nikhil was stabbed near the heart and he died on the spot due to bleeding," said Sanjay Chauhan.

He further added that some of Nikhil's friends had also been detained by the police and were being interrogated. Those who took him to the hospital were also being questioned. Nikhil's mother Sonia Chauhan said that her son was fond of modelling and acting.

Deceased was a rising star according to his father

"Two of his songs were released on YouTube and was going to act in more songs," she said. The deceased's father said that they received a call at 12 noon saying that their son was stabbed. "We got a call around 12 pm that our son (Nikhil) had been stabbed and he has been admitted to a hospital. After we reached the hospital, we found that our son was dead. He was a student at Aryabhatta College," said Sanjay Chauhan.

Earlier on Sunday, as per the preliminary investigation, police said they learnt that there was a fight between the accused and the deceased. "The accused has been identified and is being traced. The deceased student's body has been taken into custody," an officer of the Delhi police said. "The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.