Delhi Police Arrests 2 Accused In Connection To Stabbing Student To Death In DU Campus

Delhi Police Arrests 2 Accused In Connection To Stabbing Student In DU Campus |

In a shocking and tragic incident at Delhi University's South Campus on Sunday, a student was brutally stabbed to death by two others in broad daylight. The incident unfolded while both the accused individuals and the victim were present on campus attending their classes.

Accused Held by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police have swiftly taken action and nabbed the two accused involved in the incident. In the meantime, the victim's body has been taken into custody and transferred for a thorough postmortem examination on Sunday, which will aid in further investigation.

Victim Stabbed For Misbehaviour Towards His Girlfriend

Preliminary investigations suggest that the 19-year-old victim, identified as Nikhil Chauhan from Paschim Vihar, was fatally stabbed for reportedly objecting to the misbehaviour directed towards his girlfriend. The attack on the student was reported to be particularly brutal, leading to his untimely demise.

Another Incident Reported Same Day in Delhi

This recent tragedy comes in the wake of another distressing incident that occurred in Delhi's RK Puram area. On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, two women were shot dead, and the chilling video capturing the shooting was circulated on social media platforms. The incident took place in Ambedkar Basti, RK Puram.

Eyewitness Account and Chief Minister's Response

According to an eyewitness interviewed by a news channel, the dispute leading to the shooting incident was related to a monetary matter. The altercation escalated when a few individuals resorted to firing shots randomly with a pistol.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased women via a tweet. He also raised concerns about the law and order situation in Delhi, stating that there might be a conspiracy to undermine the Delhi government's authority.