Delhi Crime: DU Student Stabbed To Death By Class Mate After A Fight, Police Investigation Underway

Representative image

In a tragic incident at Delhi University's South Campus on Saturday, a student was fatally stabbed, leading to shock and unrest within the college premises.

The incident occurred while both the accused and the victim were present on campus to attend their classes.

According to initial findings, a heated altercation broke out between the two individuals, resulting in a violent confrontation.

The Delhi Police have already identified the accused and are currently in the process of locating them. Meanwhile, the victim's body has been taken into custody and transferred for postmortem examination.

This incident comes after two women were shot dead in Delhi's RK Puram area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The shooting incident was caught on camera and the chilling video was shared on social media. The incident took place in RK Puram's Ambedkar Basti.

According to an eye-witness speaking to a news channel, the dispute was related to a money matter and the fight escalated after a few people with pistol fired shots randomly. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted on the firing incident and said, "Our thoughts are with the families of both women." However, the Delhi CM in his tweet also said that those responsible for upholding law and order in Delhi, "are conspiring to capture the entire Delhi government."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Recent crime incidents in the national capital have raised concerns about the state of lawlessness in the city. Instances of violence, robberies, and assaults have been on the rise, leaving residents worried about their safety. The incidents have highlighted the need for stronger law enforcement measures and improved public security.