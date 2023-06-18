Delhi Crime: 2 Women Shot Dead In RK Puram, Visuals Surface

Firing in Delhi's RK Puram area | Twitter

In a shocking incident in Delhi, two women were shot dead in Delhi's RK Puram area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, according to reports. The shooting incident was caught on camera and the chilling video was shared on social media. The incident took place in RK Puram's Ambedkar Basti. According to an eye-witness speaking to a news channel, the dispute was related to a money matter and the fight escalated after a few people with pistol fired shots randomly. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted on the firing incident and said, "Our thoughts are with the families of both women." However, the Delhi CM in his tweet also said that those responsible for upholding law and order in Delhi, "are conspiring to capture the entire Delhi government."

Case filed

The two women who were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Ambedkar Basti area of RK Puram police station limits. The deceased have been identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29). The assailants had come looking for victim's brother, said reports. The dispute was over a financial matter. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of IPC and further probe is underway, said Manoj C, DCP South West, Delhi.

The video below contains disturbing visuals.

The two deceased were injured in the firing incident and reports said they died while undergoing treatment.

Crime in Delhi

The scarry firing video resulting in the death of two victims once again shifts focus on the law and order issue in the capital. Only last month, a minor girl was stabbed to death and her head bludgeoned in Shahbad dairy area of Delhi by a 20-year-old accused who was known to the girl. The shocking video sent shockwaves as the gruesome murder was caught on camera and it could be seen that bystanders and pedestrians did nothing to help the victim who was killed on the street.