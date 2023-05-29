Delhi's Shahbad dairy murder case: Girl stabbed 16 times, skull ruptured, reveals preliminary post-mortem report

BREAKING: Accused Sahil who stabbed Sakshi to death in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy arrested from Bulandshahr |

New Delhi: The preliminary findings of the post-mortem report in Delhi's Shahbad dairy murder case has revealed that victim Sakshi was stabbed 16 times by accused Sahil. Her skull had ruptured after she was attacked by a blunt object. The Police is now awaiting the detailed post-mortem report in the case.

Landlord reveals accused Sahil's background

Accused Sahil who stabbed 16-year-old Sakshi and stoned her to death had been staying in Jain Colony Barwala, Prahladpur for the last two years along with his three sisters and parents, his landlord Ramphool has revealed. His father's name is Sarfaraz. He said, "Sahil never had any fights with anyone in the neighbourhood here. I saw the video of the incident today morning."

Who is Sahil?

Here is what we know so far:

As per reports, Sahil is a AC and fridge mechanic by profession. Sahil is on Instagram with username “sahi.lkhan3600” and has 56 posts, 405 followers. His bio on Instagram read, “#love you dark life; daru lover (alcohol lover); Yaaron ki yari; Sab pe Bhari; 5 July; Love you mom.” His posts on Instagram suggest that he loves to drink and party hard. In many of his posts, one can see Sahil smoking hukkah and drinking alcohol with his friends. Sahil also likes to make reels. Many of his reels on Instagram show him either performing solo or with friends. In one particular reel, captioned as “Judai” Sahil can be seen performing over a woman’s voice that says, “I just want to inform you that I am going to get married in a week. In barely six months, my child will also have a name.” To this, Sahil replies, “My best wishes are with you, if I remain alive, I will definitely come.” The brutal murderer can also be seen acting in the reel with facial expressions. Shockingly, in the reels, Sahil gave tribute to one of his friends who seems to have been arrested. Sahil has Siddu Moosewala’s photo as his first post on Instagram. The posts then go on to show his life with his friends. However, it has no sign of his “girlfriend” Sakshi who he brutally murdered. Involved in a romantic relationship with Sakshi, Sahil killed her while she was on her way to celebrate her friend Neetu's son’s birthday. The blood-curdling CCTV footage of the incident showed Sakshi walking down the street when she is accosted by Sahil. He then proceeded to stab her multiple times and kicked her before smashing her head multiple times with a concrete slab after she fell unconscious. Unfazed by people around, Sahil walked away only to return and throw the slab at the victim again. Sahil, son of Sarfaraz, wore kalava, a sacred Hindu thread, on his wrist to mislead police.

