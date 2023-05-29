Shahbad Dairy Murder: 'Her intestines bulged out, head broken into 4 pieces', Sakshi's father demands strictest punishment for Sahil

The horrific murder of 16-year-old Sakshi in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area has shaken the entire country. A report suggests that the parents of the accused Sahil are equally shocked by his act and have asked that he should be awarded stringent punishment.

Family wants Sahil to be treated as adult: report

According to the report of Times Now, Sahil's father Sarfaraz said that his son was not a minor, and should not be treated like one.

Sahil has been arrested by the Delhi Police from Bulandhshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the Times Now report, Sahil's father informed police during questioning that they have relatives residing in Western UP, which led to the police sending their teams there. Sahil was arrested hours after the visuals of the brutal murder surfaced on social media.

Did not know Sahil could be so brutal, says family: Report

The report states that even the family of the accused Sahil are completely against his act and said that they did not know their son could turn out to be so brutal. The report also states that Sahil was carrying a knife with him for 2 days.

Kapil Mishra alleges Love Jihad

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra has alleged 'love jihad' in the case, and asked who the mastermind was behind Sahil's brutal behaviour.

Posting a picture of Sahil after arrest, Mishra wrote, "This is Mohammad Sahil s/o Sarfaraz. This monster mercilessly killed a minor Hindu girl by stabbing her in Delhi. How is Kalava in the hands of this Sahil? This is love jihad. This is a planned attack against daughters. Who is Sahil's master mind?"

6 teams come together to nab absconding accused

Reportedly, six teams were formed to nab the accused who was on the run after committing the crime in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. It was noted that Sahil had no past criminal records.

Details about the chilling murder where the victim was left helpless

The chilling murder was caught on camera where Sahil was spotted stabbing the minor lover to death. The incident took place on Sunday, and the arrest came within 24 hours of the crime's occurrence.

In the visuals that recorded the horrific murder, the girl, outside her home in Delhi's JJ Colony in Shahbad, was mercilessly stabbed 20 times with a knife by her alleged boyfriend Sahil.

(Warning: Visuals contain graphic content)

It was learnt that the victim and Sahil were in a relationship, but had a quarrel on the day of the incident. As the girl was planning to attend her friend's birthday celebration, the accused intercepted her and attacked stabbing her repeatedly and followed that by smashing her head with a stone.