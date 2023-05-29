 Delhi Crime: Filmmaker points out similarities between Sahil & 26/11 convict Kasab
The Delhi Police nabbed 20-year-old Sahil on Monday afternoon. The accused, who has been identified as an AC mechanic in Shahbad Dairy area, was taken to Delhi by cops for the brutal murder of Sakshi, his 16-year-old girl friend.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 05:11 PM IST
After the arrest of Sahil from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, the picture shared by the authorities is being dissected by people on social media. The accused, who has been identified as an AC mechanic in Shahbad Dairy area, was taken to Delhi by cops for the brutal murder of Sakshi, his 16-year-old girl friend.

Netizens were quick to point out the fact that Sahil has not been cuffed by authorities and to top this, the officer holding him is not armed. Indian Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has highlighted similarities between Sahil and 26/11 convict Kasab.

Pandit has observed that Sahil is wearing a Kalawa, similar to the one Kasab wore while brutally opening fire on the public during the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai.

He wrote, "How can such a criminal be arrested without handcuffs, and why isn't the police officer carrying any ammunition? Where are the other police officers? Shouldn't he be handcuffed and placed in a police vehicle? It's a display of sheer callousness. The presence of the Kalawa is a common factor between him and Kasab."

Complaint lodged by victim's father

The Delhi Police nabbed 20-year-old Sahil on Monday afternoon. Sahil stabbed Sakshi multiple times and crushed her head with a boulder in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was earlier registered at Shahbad Dairy police station on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim's father.

