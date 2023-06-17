 Haryana: 1 Killed, Another Injured In Firing At Wine Shop In Gurugram; CCTV Footage Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana: 1 Killed, Another Injured In Firing At Wine Shop In Gurugram; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Haryana: 1 Killed, Another Injured In Firing At Wine Shop In Gurugram; CCTV Footage Surfaces

A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced which shows that the incident took place on Friday night. The wine shop is reportedly located in the Panchgaon area.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Haryana: 1 Killed, Another Injured In Firing At Wine Shop In Gurugram; CCTV Footage Surfaces |

In a shocking incident from Haryana's Gurugram, two men entered a wine shop on the Delhi-Jaipur highway and started firing shots around. A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced which shows that the incident took place on Friday night. The wine shop is reportedly located in the Panchgaon area.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Haryana: 1 Killed, Another Injured In Firing At Wine Shop In Gurugram; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Haryana: 1 Killed, Another Injured In Firing At Wine Shop In Gurugram; CCTV Footage Surfaces

FPJ Exclusive: Data Science, AI, And More In Focus For First Foreign Campus In Tanzania, Says IIT...

FPJ Exclusive: Data Science, AI, And More In Focus For First Foreign Campus In Tanzania, Says IIT...

Anugrah Narayan Sinha Birth Anniversary: Must-Know Facts About The Great Statesman And Freedom...

Anugrah Narayan Sinha Birth Anniversary: Must-Know Facts About The Great Statesman And Freedom...

IMD Predicts These States To Receive Heavy Rainfall; Check Details Inside

IMD Predicts These States To Receive Heavy Rainfall; Check Details Inside

Junagadh Violence: Gujarat Cops Thrash Men Involved In Clash Over Illegal Dargah With Belt; Video...

Junagadh Violence: Gujarat Cops Thrash Men Involved In Clash Over Illegal Dargah With Belt; Video...