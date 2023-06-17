Haryana: 1 Killed, Another Injured In Firing At Wine Shop In Gurugram; CCTV Footage Surfaces |

In a shocking incident from Haryana's Gurugram, two men entered a wine shop on the Delhi-Jaipur highway and started firing shots around. A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced which shows that the incident took place on Friday night. The wine shop is reportedly located in the Panchgaon area.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.