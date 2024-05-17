Bihar Shocker: Body Of 3-Yr-Old Found In Patna School's Gutter, Angry Family Sets Building On Fire; Visuals Surface

Patna: A storm of rage and fury engulfed Patna streets on Friday morning after an outraged crowd targeted a private school following the shocking discovery of a three-year-old child's body on its premises. According to a report in the NDTV, the family of the missing child initiated a frantic search when he did not return home from school. Upon arriving at the school, their suspicions grew as the authorities allegedly attempted to deflect their queries about the child's whereabouts, heightening the family's concern.

The family however continued their search within the school premises with a determination to find the little child, ultimately making a grim discovery. Tragically, the child's body was found concealed within a drainage gutter deep inside the school.

Several Vehicles, Part Of School Building Set On Fire

In response to the tragic incident and perceived mishandling by the school, the child's family and community members took to the streets, demanding swift justice. The protest escalated, with several vehicles and parts of the school's walls set on fire by the enraged crowd.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: An angry crowd sets a school on fire after the body of a student was allegedly found on school premises. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/6OwmDe8mjY — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2024

Local police and authorities were swiftly notified about the incident, leading to their immediate arrival at the spot. Patna Superintendent of Police Chandra Prakash stated that the investigation is ongoing. According to the report, he further stated that as seen in the CCTV footage, the child was entering the school, but at no point could he be seen leaving the school premises.

3 Detained In The Matter

He assured that the cops would investigate it as a murder case as they were hiding the body, which shows criminal intent. The police detained three persons, and the inquiry is ongoing, stated Prakash while speaking to the local media.