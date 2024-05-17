 Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rainfall For Next 48 Hours; Advises Travelers To Make Cautious Plans
Bengaluru is expected to record a maximum temperature of 32.8oC and a minimum temperature of 22.1oC.

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Bengaluru: Indian Meteorological department has predicted reasonably heavy rainfall across several parts of the city of Bengaluru on May 17 and May 18. Traffic snarls, waterlogging is expected to be at its peak. Travelers are advised to plan their travel with great caution and avoid travel if possible. Bengaluru is expected to record a maximum temperature of 32.8oC and a minimum temperature of 22.1oC.

BENGALURU LOCAL WEATHER REPORT

As per Indian Meteorological Department, moderate rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at some places.

KARNATAKA WEATHER REPORT FOR MAY 17

Karnataka observations

Over all in Karnataka, Rainfall occurred at many places over South Interior Karnataka and at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka & North Interior Karnataka. Shirali has recorded the highest maximum temperature of 37.4o C in the plains of the State.

As Per IMD, "The cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining south Sri Lanka now lies over Comorin area & adjoining south Tamil Nadu coast between 1.5 km & 4.5 km above mean sea level. The east-west trough now runs from the cyclonic circulation over Comorin area & adjoining south Tamil Nadu to Lakshadweep area at 1.5 km above mean sea level. The trough in mid- tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level roughly along long. 82°E to the north of lat. 25°N persists. Southwest Monsoon is very likely to advance into South Andaman Sea, some parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around 19th May, 2024. The trough from South Interior Karnataka to east Vidarbha at 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked."

Karnataka Prediction

On May 17, IMD said, heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at some places over Kodagu, Hassan Mysuru, Mandya and Tumkur districts.

Heavy rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur at some places over Dakshina Kannada district. Meanwhile, Moderate rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at some places over Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Vijayanagara districts.

Read Also
Bengaluru weather: Rains To Keep Scorching Heat Away Till May 18; Maximum Temperature To Go Up To...
Moderate rain and thundershowers very likely to occur at some places over Udupi, Uttar Kannada districts. Light to moderate rain associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at some places over Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir district.

