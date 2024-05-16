 Bengaluru weather: Rains To Keep Scorching Heat Away Till May 18; Maximum Temperature To Go Up To 33.4°C
Light to moderate rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at some places of Bengaluru city

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Pixabay

Bengaluru: Bengaluru city is enjoying the reduced intensity after the month of April that was no less than a Furness. As per Indian meteorological Department, Bengaluru is expected to experience a maximum temperature of 32.6oC and a minimum temperature of 21.9oC. Light to moderate rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at some places of Bengaluru city.

Over all in Karnataka, as per IMD, heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at some places over Kodagu, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Kolar, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Hassan districts. Heavy Rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur at some places over Udupi, Dakshina Kannada districts.

According to the IMD, rainfall occurred at many places over North Interior Karnataka and at a few places over Coastal Karnataka & South Interior Karnataka. Kalaburgi has recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39.3o C in the plains of the State.

IMD predicts light to moderate rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at some places over Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Davangere, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Vijayanagara districts.

IND says, light to moderate rain very likely to occur at some places over Uttar Kannada district. Light rain is very likely to occur at some places over Bidar, Kalburgi, Vijayapura, Bagalkote district

