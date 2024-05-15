 Bengaluru Weather: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies, Rain Spells Expected Till May 18
Bengaluru Weather: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies, Rain Spells Expected Till May 18

Bengaluru is expected to record a maximum temperature of 36°C and minimum temperature of 20°C

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
Rainfall and thunderstorm continues to lash several parts of the city of Bengaluru. Indian meteorological department predicts that rainfall and thunder showers will continue till May 18. On Wednesday, May 15, Bengaluru is expected to record a maximum temperature of 36°C and minimum temperature of 20°C. Over all in Karnataka, on May 15, Kalaburagi will record the highest maximum temperature at 39.3°C.

As per IMD, on May 15, Light to moderate rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at some places in Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban.

DISTRICTWISE TEMPERATURE DETAILS OF KARNATAKA

DISTRICTWISE TEMPERATURE DETAILS OF KARNATAKA | IMD

Rainfall and thunder shower prediction in Karnataka

On May 15, heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at some places over Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya districts.

Moderate rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at some places over Hassan, Chamarajanagar districts.

Moderate Rain is very likely to occur at some places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts and light to moderate rain is very likely to occur over Uttar Kannada, Dharwad, Gadag, Koppal, Haveri district.

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at some places over Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumkur, Vijayanagara districts.

Light rain is very likely to occur over Belagavi district.

Dry weather will prevail over Bagalkote, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir districts.

