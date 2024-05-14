Bengaluru Rains: 'Banned Plastic Bags Still Finding Way To Choke Our Drains...' Complains Resident

Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have been lashing the city of Bengaluru since past few days. While the unexpected rainfall has brought in breather for the city residents from a long spell of scorching heat, commuters are facing severe hardships with waterlogging and traffic disruptions wreaking havoc across the city.

Karnataka: The weather department has issued warnings of frequent rains for more than 15 districts, including Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/kHKqbkh30d — IANS (@ians_india) May 14, 2024

Moreover, with continued unlimited disposal of plastic bags in the drains of the city has lead to huge accumulation which is now making it a cause of concern for the residents. The big question is whether to blame the residents who are using the banned plastic bags or the authorities for waste management system?

Anurag Tagat, a journalist and a Bengaluru resident said, " Just a few weeks into finally getting much needed rain in Bangalore, just driving along the road you could see all drains already being blocked by plastic objects like bags and bottles. Plastic bags are banned in the city, yet they are finding a way to choke our drains and water logging is almost immediately seen after even half an hour's rain."

He further said, "As it is, there's a lot of traffic congestion on the roads but these rains make commuting even more burdensome. The roads are already in a state and now the BBMP will only get into gear to fill potholes. The city needs regular drain cleaning and more fines imposed on those who dispose plastic waste into drains."

Watch: Following rain, waterlogging was observed in some areas of Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/w6POWIIOYO — IANS (@ians_india) May 14, 2024

In September 2023, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) solid waste management department had issued an order banning the use of single-use plastic items in places like schools, colleges and temple trusts falling under the Palike limits, in accordance with Plastic Waste Management Rules-2016. Despite measures being taken by the authorities in direction towards better waste management, lack of urge to cooperate is leading to chaos in the city when such unexpected rains give a surprise check.