Bengaluru Weather: Thunderstorms & Rains To Keep City On Toes; Maximum Temperature To Go Up To 30.4°C | IANS

As predicted by Indian Meteorological Department, rains lashed Bengaluru and will continue to keep the city on toes with water logging and traffic disruptions in several areas. The city woke up to a cloudy sky and pleasant temperature at 27°C. Rainfall and thundershowers are expected in several parts of the city any time through the day. The maximum temperature will be between 30 to 32 degree centigrade. The minimum temperature as per IMD prediction is expected to fall up to 20 degree centigrade.

Local Weather Report and Forecast For: Bengaluru-City Dated :May 14, 2024 | IMD

Rainfall occurred at many places over South Interior Karnataka and at a few places over Coastal Karnataka & North Interior Karnataka. Raichur has recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39.4o C in the plains of the State.

BENGALURU TEMPERATURE PREDICTION FOR MAY 14 | FPJ

Prediction for Karnataka

Thunderstorm with rain likely to occur at isolated places over state from May 14 2024 to May 17 2024. As per Indian Meteorological department, on May 14, Monday, heavy rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur at some places over Udupi district.

Heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at some places over Shivamogga, Kodagu districts. Moderate rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at some places over Vijayapura, Kalaburgi, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Yadgir, Davangere, Ballari, Mandya, Mysuru, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban districts.

Light to moderate rain /Thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at rest of the districts.