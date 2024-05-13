Bengaluru Weather: Heavy Rainfall To Continue For Next 5 Days; Maximum Temperature To GO Up To 36.6°C

Bengaluru rains | @EnglishSalar

Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall continues to lash several parts of the city of Bengaluru and the Indian Meteorological department predicts the situation to remain the same for the next five days. Waterlogging, traffic disruptions and overall inconvenience to commuters have been a common scene in the city since past few days and several other parts of the state of Karnataka, and it will remain to be for a few days now. However, the heat wave woes of the residents have definitely got some rest time with a good drop in temperatures. On May 13, Monday, city woke up to yet another pleasant morning and recorded a moderate temperature at 26°C.

Mar 11 records lowest maximum temperature in March

In fact March 11 recorded the lowest maximum temperature in the month of March. As per the Indian Meteorological Department, on Monday, Bengaluru is expected to record a maximum temperature of 36.6°C and a minimum temperature of 20.4°C.

BENGALURU LOCAL WEATHER REPORT AND FORECAST | IMD

According to IMD, The trough or wind discontinuity from Marathawada to Comorin area now runs from East Madhya Pradesh to Comorin area across Vidarbha, Marathwada, Interior Karnataka & Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level. A cyclonic circulation lies over South Interior Karnataka & neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level. The cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast at 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked.

As per IMD prediction, moderate rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban districts.

Karnataka: Weather observations | IMD

Karnataka weather observation

Over all in Karnataka, heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at some places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada districts, also over Haveri, Dharwad, Belagavi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Ramanagara, Mandya, Davangere districts. Moderate Rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at some places over Bagalkote, Gadag, Koppal, Mysuru, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban districts. Light to moderate rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at some places over Bidar, Kalaburgi, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Kolar, Tumkur, Vijayanagara district.

Raichur is expected to record the highest maximum temperature in the state of Karnataka.