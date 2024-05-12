Bengaluru Weather Forecast May 12: Partly Cloudy Skies Bring Relief, Chance Of Rain Ahead, Says IMD

Karnataka Legislative Building Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru | Brittanica

As temperatures across Bengaluru begin to ease, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a slight departure in from high temperatures that the city has been witnessing. Skies in Bengaluru will be partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm, the IMD's weather bulletin on Sunday stated.

Bengaluru weather forecast for May 12

Minimum temperatures recorded on May 12 stood rose to 24°C, indicating a departure from the normal by 2°C. While rainfall remained scarce in the city, with no precipitation recorded in the past 24 hours, the relative humidity by 8:30 am stood at 71 per cent, indicating a rise in moisture levels in the atmosphere, as per the IMD forecast.

On May 11, the maximum temperature recorded stood at 32.6°C, a departure from the normal by -0.7°C. Yesterday's relative humidity at 5:30 pm was recorded at 43 per cent, showing a shift towards more humid conditions.

Weather forecast for the next five days

Looking ahead, the weather forecast indicates a consistently partly cloudy skies with intermittent spells of rain or thundershowers from May 13 to 17. With temperatures ranging between 21°C to 22°C for the minimum and 32°C to 33°C for the maximum, Bengalureans can expect a mix of precipitation and cloud cover throughout the week.