India Weather May 12 Forecast: In Relief From Scorching Heat, Widespread Rainfall & Thunderstorms Predicted Across Various Regions

The IMD has issued warnings and predictions for various regions across the country for May 12 and coming days.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, May 12, 2024, 09:09 AM IST
Representative Image

After enduring scorching weather, relief is on the horizon with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecasting widespread rainfall and thunderstorms in some stated. The IMD has issued warnings and predictions for various regions across the country.

In the northern regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, a shift in weather patterns is expected on the May 12 and 13. This will likely cause fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

North India weather today

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand braces itself for thundersquall winds at isolated places on May 12, reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph. In Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds, are predicted for May 12 and 13. Duststorms and thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds, are also expected in isolated places over Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during this period.

According to the IMD's forecast, the plains of Uttar Pradesh and south Rajasthan are likely to experience strong surface winds persisting for the next two days.

Central and eastern India weather today

A Trough/Wind Discontinuity stretching from Marathwada to the Comorin area, along with various cyclonic circulations, will have an effect on the weather patterns across different parts of the country. As a result, isolated to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds are anticipated over several states, including west Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Hailstorm activity is likely to occur over Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Marathwada on May 12 and 13.

South India weather today

Furthermore, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, and north Interior Karnataka during various periods from May 12 to 16.

Maximum temperatures recorded on May 11

The IMD also listed the regions that experience maximum temperatures on May 11. Some places in West Rajasthan, Odisha, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Gujarat region and Rayalaseema recorded maximum temperatures exceeding 40°C. However, these temperatures were below normal by 2°C and 4°C in some regions, providing slight relief from the scorching heat.

Looking ahead, hot and humid weather is expected to persist in isolated pockets over coastal parts of Saurashtra and Kutch for the next five days, according to IMD warnings.

