 AGP Leader Satyabrata Kalita, Former BJP MLAs Binanda Saikia & Monsing Rongpi join Congress In New Delhi
DIGJYOTI LAHKARUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 11:39 PM IST
Guwahati: The BJP government in Assam no longer works for the common people, the working class, small traders, laborers, and farmers. Instead, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his government are working only for the benefit of him and his family, alleged Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi.

For this very reason, today two former BJP legislators and one former Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) legislator joined the Indian National Congress in order to serve the people of Assam. At a joining ceremony held at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi welcomed the three leaders into the party.

Gogoi remarked that Assam is currently being run in the name of “Himanta Biswa Sarma & Private Company.” He alleged that instead of working for the welfare of the people, BJP ministers and leaders are compelled to follow the directives of “Himanta Biswa Sarma & Private Company.”

Therefore, AGP’s general secretary and former MLA of Kamalpur constituency, Satyabrata Kalita, has resigned from AGP and joined the Congress. Similarly, Binanda Saikia, three-time former MLA from Sipajhar and former Congress leader, has left the BJP and returned to the Congress. Gogoi further said that Monsing Rongpi, former MLA from Baithalangso and former parliamentary secretary, has rejoined Congress expressing dissatisfaction with the BJP’s ideology and policies.

article-image

Welcoming the three leaders, Gogoi stated that this is just the beginning. Before the 2026 Assembly elections, several BJP leaders and workers are likely to leave the party and join Congress.

The event, conducted by AICC general secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, was attended by AICC general secretary (organization) K.C. Venugopal, along with Assam MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain, and Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur.

