 PM Modi, Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate Combined Commanders’ Conference In Kolkata On September 15
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi, Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate Combined Commanders’ Conference In Kolkata On September 15

PM Modi, Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate Combined Commanders’ Conference In Kolkata On September 15

The theme for this year’s conference, which will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, is ‘Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future’.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 11:17 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi | File Pic

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Kolkata on September 15 to inaugurate a three- days conference of combined commanders of the armed forces.

Notably, the theme for this year’s conference, which will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, is ‘Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future’.

According to a press statement shared by Defence mentioned, “The CCC 2025 will focus on Reforms, Transformation & Change and Operational Preparedness. Together, these reflect the Armed Forces’ commitment to institutional reforms, deeper integration and technological modernisation, while sustaining a high level of multi-domain operational readiness. The deliberations will seek to further strengthen the Armed Forces which are agile and decisive in an increasingly complex Geo-Strategic landscape.”

Read Also
PM Modi To Launch ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ On 75th Birthday, 75,000 Health Camps...
article-image

“Continuing with the tradition of inclusive engagement, the conference will feature interactive sessions with officers and personnel of various ranks from the Armed Forces, ensuring that field-level perspectives enrich the discussions at the highest level,” further mentioned the statement.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Fishermen’s Body Seeks Probe, Criminal Action Against Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal After Lunar Eclipse Immersion
Mumbai News: Fishermen’s Body Seeks Probe, Criminal Action Against Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal After Lunar Eclipse Immersion
Palghar News: Gas Leak At Aarti Drugs Plant In Tarapur MIDC Sparks Panic Among Residents
Palghar News: Gas Leak At Aarti Drugs Plant In Tarapur MIDC Sparks Panic Among Residents
Mumbai News: Minibus Stuck In Tidal Waters At Gorai Beach, Driver Booked For Endangering Lives
Mumbai News: Minibus Stuck In Tidal Waters At Gorai Beach, Driver Booked For Endangering Lives
Catholic Community In Mumbai Observes Feast Of Nativity Of Mother Mary
Catholic Community In Mumbai Observes Feast Of Nativity Of Mother Mary

Incidentally, this conference was last held in Bhopal in 2023.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AGP Leader Satyabrata Kalita, Former BJP MLAs Binanda Saikia & Monsing Rongpi join Congress In New...

AGP Leader Satyabrata Kalita, Former BJP MLAs Binanda Saikia & Monsing Rongpi join Congress In New...

Punjab News: Farmers To Be Allowed To Mine, Sell Sand From Their Flood-Hit Fields

Punjab News: Farmers To Be Allowed To Mine, Sell Sand From Their Flood-Hit Fields

PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Jerusalem, Extends Condolences To Victims' Families

PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Jerusalem, Extends Condolences To Victims' Families

PM Modi, Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate Combined Commanders’ Conference In Kolkata On September 15

PM Modi, Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate Combined Commanders’ Conference In Kolkata On September 15

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges Bihu Committees To Dedicate One Evening To Bhupen Hazarika’s...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges Bihu Committees To Dedicate One Evening To Bhupen Hazarika’s...