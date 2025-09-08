PM Modi, Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate Combined Commanders’ Conference In Kolkata On September 15

PM Modi | File Pic

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Kolkata on September 15 to inaugurate a three- days conference of combined commanders of the armed forces.

Notably, the theme for this year’s conference, which will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, is ‘Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future’.

According to a press statement shared by Defence mentioned, “The CCC 2025 will focus on Reforms, Transformation & Change and Operational Preparedness. Together, these reflect the Armed Forces’ commitment to institutional reforms, deeper integration and technological modernisation, while sustaining a high level of multi-domain operational readiness. The deliberations will seek to further strengthen the Armed Forces which are agile and decisive in an increasingly complex Geo-Strategic landscape.”

“Continuing with the tradition of inclusive engagement, the conference will feature interactive sessions with officers and personnel of various ranks from the Armed Forces, ensuring that field-level perspectives enrich the discussions at the highest level,” further mentioned the statement.

Incidentally, this conference was last held in Bhopal in 2023.