Junagadh Violence: Gujarat Cops Thrash Men Involved In Clash Over Illegal Dargah With Belt; Video Surfaces |

A video has surfaced on the internet from Gujarat in which a group of men can be seen thrashed by two men claimed to be policemen. The video has come up after the recent incident of violence in the Junagadh area which claimed the life of one civilian.

Video Shows Assault Using Belt

In the video uploaded on Twitter by Journalist Sachin Dubey, one can see few men standing in a line while two men can be seen assaulting them with belts. Dubey claimed the two men were policemen thrashing the ones involved in violence. Surprisingly, no one tried to retaliate while being hit. They were just standing while being hit one after the other.

Dubey captioned his Twitter post as, "The visuals are from Junagadh in Gujarat where violence broke out on demanding a notice to legalise the dargah in which angry people pelted stones at the police post after which the police caught the attackers and started thrashing."

However, it is not confirmed whether the video is related to the incident nor the identities of the men in the video is confirmed.

About the Clashes

A police post in Junagadh, Gujarat, was targeted by a large mob on Friday night, resulting in violent clashes. The mob's anger stemmed from a notice sent by the police regarding an illegal dargah constructed in the locality. The incident led to vandalism of vehicles, injuries to police personnel, and the unfortunate death of a civilian.

#WATCH | Stones pelted, cops injured after a mob protest against the anti-encroachment drive in Gujarat's Junagadh last night



Official Statement and Details

The Gujarat Police issued an official statement providing additional information about the incident. According to the Superintendent of Police, Junagadh, the violence erupted following a notice served to a local mosque by the Junagadh Municipal Corporation. Approximately 500-600 people were present during the incident.

The police attempted to convince them not to block the road, but the situation escalated when stones were pelted at around 10.15 pm, leading to an attack on the police. The police responded with lathi charges to disperse the crowd.

Casualties and Ongoing Investigation

Police personnel sustained injuries during the incident, and 174 individuals have been apprehended thus far. The death of a civilian, believed to be a result of stone pelting, is awaiting confirmation pending the postmortem report. The investigation into the incident is underway to gather further details.