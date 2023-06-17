Gujarat: 1 Dead After Mob Attacks Police Over Notice Against Illegal Dargah In Junagadh; Visuals Surface

Gujarat: Mob Attacks Police Over Notice Against Illegal Dargah In Junagadh; Visuals Surface |

A huge mob of people attacked a police post in Gujarat's Junagadh on Friday night. Reportedly the mob was enraged after a notice was sent by a police against an illegal dargah constructed in the locality. Several vehicles were vandalised in the violence and also some policemen including the Deputy SP was injured in the incident, as per reports.

Visuals of the incident have surfaced on the internet where the mob can be seen hurling stones at the police, while the police officials can be seen throwing tear gas shells to control the situation.

1 Dead, Nearly 200 Detained

According to TV reports, one person has died in the violence and in order to bring the situation under control, the police has detained nearly 200 people. A large number of police and Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed in the area.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.