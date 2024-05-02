VIDEO: Man Dies Of Heart Attack While Warming Up At Gym In UP's Varanasi; Raises Concerns Amid Covishield Side Effect Reports

Man Dies Of Heart Attack While Warming Up At Gym In UP's Varanasi | Twitter

Varanasi: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet in which a man lost his life allegedly due to a heart attack in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The incident has created a stir and a state of panic amid revelations about the side effects of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine.

The man suffered a heart attack while he was working out at the gym. The incident which occurred on Tuesday (April 30), was caught on camera and the video of the incident is circulating on social media. It is being claimed that the deceased was fit and was working out at the gym for the past 10 years.

About The Incident

It can be seen in the video that the man is sitting on a bench in the gym and complains of a severe headache. The man is seen in the video, sitting with both his hands on his head, and after some time collapses to the ground. The other people present in the gym leave their workout and rush to the man. They rushed the victim to the nearby hospital, where the hospital authorities declared him dead.

Covishield COVID-19 Vaccine

The incidents of heart attacks among young people are on the rise in the country, and such incidents have increased after the COVID-19 pandemic. People are relating these incidents with the vaccines administered to the people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many young people and also children have lost their lives in the recent past due to sudden heart attacks. Many videos of such incidents have come to the fore in the recent past.

Girl Suffers Heart Attack While Dancing

Recently, a girl who was dancing during her sister's wedding function collapsed to the ground and died due to a heart attack. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut where the girl was dancing at her sister's Haldi function and suffered a sudden heart attack, due to which she died on the spot.

Uncle Dies Of Heart Attack In Nephew's Wedding

Another such incident came to light from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu where a man was performing 'Matka' dance at his nephew's wedding and died due to a sudden heart attack. The videos of both these incidents went viral on social media, raising serious concerns over sudden deaths due to heart attacks.