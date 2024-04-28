TRAGIC!: Young Girl Dies Of Heart Attack While Dancing At Cousin's Haldi Function In Meerut, Shocking VIDEO Surfaces

In a shocking incident a young girl from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district a young girl died of heart attack. The young girl was seen dancing at her cousin sister's Haldi ceremony. In the now viral video, the girl can be seen dancing and musing and suddenly stops grabbing a kid's hand and falls to ground instantly.

According to media reports, the deceased girl was taken to the hospital immediately after her fall. Reaching the hospital the doctor declared her dead as a result of heart attack. The family of deceased have been shocked by the incident and the wedding had been halted.

Watch Video Here:

UP : मेरठ में बहन के हल्दी प्रोग्राम में डांस कर रही रिमशा नामक युवती की मौत हुई। डॉक्टर इसे हार्ट अटैक बता रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/FXa2cIzEh4 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 28, 2024

There is increasing number of heart attack that has been reported in the recent times wherein young people and even school going and college going youth are dying of heart attack.

Rising Incident Of Heart Attack In Youth

In one such incident in UP's Amroha district, a16-year-old boy died due to a heart attack. The shocking incident sent shockwaves in the area as people can hardly believe that the 16-year-old hale and hearty and active boy is no more. According to reports, the boy was watching videos on his mobile phone when he suffered a heart attack. He is said to have died on the spot.

According to information that appeared in the local media, the 16-year-old Dilshad Qureshi of Saidangali area in Amroha was a student of class 11. On Sunday afternoon, the 16-year-old Dilshad was at home and watching videos on the mobile phone.

Major Concern Over Rising Cases Of Heart Attack

It's concerning how cases of young people dying due due to heart attacks have become more common lately. Videos of such incidents circulating on social media only raising concerns over the issue. Previously seen as a health issue mainly affecting older people, is now also affecting younger generation as well.

Experts say this has mainly contributed to various factors like changing lifestyles, imbalanced diets, sedentary habits, and increased stress levels.