20-Year-Old Roorkee Student, Making Reels On Railway Tracks, Dies After Being Struck By Train; Friends Escape Narrowly

Making reels on railway tracks proved deadly to a 20-year-old student who was struck by a train on late Wednesday in Roorkee, Haridwar. Two other students who accompanied the student narrowly escaped the horrifying fate.

Victim and friends were making reels on railway tracks

The deceased has been identified as Vaishali Kor, a student at the College of Engineering Roorkee. She resided in Haripur Tongia, Buggawala, with her uncle in Shivpuram Colony on Paniyala Road. The fateful incident occurred around 8 pm on Wednesday when Vaishali, along with her two friends from the college, went on the tracks near Rahimpur railway crossing to record a reel.

As she was recording the reel, Vaishali was hit by an oncoming train. She succumbed to injuries on the spot, while her friends narrowly escaped. The police were alerted about the accident and arrived at the scene. Vaishali's relatives were informed about the tragic event, and they soon arrived at the location.

Body sent for postmortem

According to Inspector Govind Kumar of Gangnahar police station, preliminary investigations suggest that the accident occurred while the students were filming a video reel on their mobile phones. The body has been sent for postmortem, and further inquiries are underway to understand the exact circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.