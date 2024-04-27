 Delhi Viral Video: Man Makes Reel Sitting On Chair In Middle Of Road In Shastri Park Area; Arrested
Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
article-image

Content creators often disregard rules and laws in pursuit of views and popularity. Such creators not only become a source of trouble for people but also often face legal consequences.

In a fresh incident, Delhi Police have arrested a person whose video had gone viral on social media, showing him sitting on a chair in the middle of the road and making a reel.

The viral video shows a bike already parked on the road. Additionally, there is also a chair placed in the middle of the road. Later in the video, the accused sits on the chair placed in the middle of the road in a filmy style.

After the reel went viral, the police arrested a youth in connection with the incident.

Reacting to the reports of the arrest of content creator, some social media users demanded that he should be heavily fined.

Taking cognisance of the viral video, Shastri Park police arrested the accused youth.

The police are interrogating the youth.

It should be noted that previously, there was a dangerous incident of a youth driving at high speed through traffic during the night in the West Vinod Nagar area of Delhi.

On April 9th, the Delhi Police had also arrested a biker from Rajouri Garden. His video had gone viral on social media, showing him performing stunts on his KTM motorcycle.

