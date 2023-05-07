Bihar: Biker performs dangerous stunt on Patna road; video surfaces | Twitter

A biker allegedly from Patna in Bihar was caught on camera while performing a stunt on the road by standing on his seat, spreading hands in air along with the pillon rider in a reckless manner.

The video surfaced online and went viral, drawing the attention of the state police who ordered the Patna division officials to look into the case. WATCH VIDEO

In the video filmed by another commuter on the roadway, a biker was seen involving in a dangerous stunt. He choose to not ride being seated and rather stood on his seat to flaunt his balancing skills out there in the public. However, the stunt is likely to see legal consequences for compromising one's own safety as well as violating road safety norms and traffic rules.

The video was released on Twitter on the same day when the police team informed on the microblogging site about their checks conducted on the roads of Patna, Bihar. On May 6, the Patna Police tweeted that they were checking vehicles and verifying individuals on it to prevent crimes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)