 Vizianagaram Seat, Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidate, Schedule, Previous Results & More
article-image

Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency is one of the twenty-five lok sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh in India. It comprises Etcherla, Rajam (SC), Bobbili, Cheepurupalli, Gajapathinagaram, Nellimarla, Vizianagaramassembly segments and belongs to Srikakulam, Vizianagaram districts.

Vizianagaram along with other 24 Lok Sabha seats in the state will go to polls on May 13th in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

2019 Lok Sabha result

In previous election, YSRCP's Bellana Chandra Sekhar had defeated TDP's Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati with a margin of over 48,000 votes. Mukka Srinivasa Rao of Jana Sena party secured an impressive 34,192 votes, placing third, while BJP candidate Sanyasi Raju Pakalapati received just over 7,266 votes.

The voter turnout for the Vizianagaram parliamentary constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election was 81.28%.

Candidates

This year, YSRCP has declared Bellana Chandra Sekhar as its candidate from the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat. Chandra Sekha is incumbant MP from.

TDP has fielded Kalisetti Appala Naidu from Vizianagaram Seat. Appala Naidu, a former journalist, intended to contest the Etcherla Assembly constituency in the Andhra Pradesh elections. However, the constituency was allotted to the BJP as part of the seat-sharing agreement between the alliance partners TDP, JSP and BJP. Appala Naidu has been associated with TDP for the past 20 years and has served as the chairman of Ponduru Marketing Committee. He also worked as the in-charge of TDP North Andhra training institute located in Vizianagaram.

The major political parties in the state are the ruling YSR Congress, NDA constituents including Telugu Desam Party, Janasena, and BJP, as well as Congress.

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.

