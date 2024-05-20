Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: City Witnesses Low Voter Turnout With 6.33 Pc Till 9 AM

Mumbai: People wait to cast their votes during the 5th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai, Monday, May 20, 2024. | PTI

Mumbai: The fifth phase of polling for Lok Sabha polls on May 20 across 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) with 6.33% voter turnout till 9 am, polling booths in many parts of Mumbai witnessed a low turnout.

However, notable individuals such as Union Minister Piyush Goyal, industrialist Anil Ambani, and actor Akshay Kumar cast their votes in the early hours of voting.

Percentage Of Voter Turnout In Different Parts Of Mumbai

Mumbai North recorded 6.19 percent, Mumbai North - West - 6.87 percent, Mumbai North - East - 6.83 percent, Mumbai North - Central - 6.01 percent Mumbai South - Central - 7.79 percent, and Mumbai South - 5.34 percent.

The other constituencies of Maharashtra that are a part of the ongoing election in the fifth phase include Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane.

Percentage Of Voter Turnout In Other States

While across 49 parliamentary constituencies witnessed a voter turnout of 10.28 percent till 9 am, the Election Commission (ECI) said on Monday.

While Bihar recorded 8.86 percent voter turnout, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 7.63 percent, Jharkhand 11.68 percent, Ladakh 10.51 percent, Maharashtra 6.33 percent Odisha 6.87 percent, and West Bengal 15.35 percent, the poll body said. Odisha, where the Legislative Assembly polls are also underway simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls, recorded a 6.99 percent voter turnout till 9 am in the second and final phase of elections.

In the Gandey Assembly constituency in Jharkhand, where by-elections are underway, 10.37 percent voter turnout was recorded till 9 am.

10.88 percent voter turnout was recorded till 9 am in the Assembly by-election to Lucknow East constituency in Uttar Pradesh, the ECI stated.

As per the ECI, over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting.