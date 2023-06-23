Mumbai Police Identifies Caller Who Threatened To Blow Up Andheri, Kurla (W) & Pune City

Mumbai Police Receives Bomb Threat On Phone Call; Probe Underway | Representative image

Mumbai Police control room received a call from an unidentified person on June 22 about blowing up Mumbai (Andheri and Kurla West Area) and Pune on June 24. The caller also demanded Rs 2 lakh to stop the blast. In a significant development, the caller was identified as a resident of Jaunpur in UP. A case under sections 505(1)(B), 505(2) and 185 of IPC has been registered and further probe is underway, Mumbai Police informed news agency ANI.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.