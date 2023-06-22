Morena Honour Killing: Cops Clueless About Bodies Even After 4 Days Of Murders

Representative Image |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Four days have passed since a young man and a woman were murdered and their bodies thrown into the Chambal river, but the police could not fish out their bodies.

On the grounds of information, the police searched for the bodies of Shivani Tomar and Radhey Shyam Tomar in all the three Ghats of the river. According to sources, the double murder was an honour killing.

Efforts are being made to piece together the evidence. According to sources, a shirt and a scarf found in the ravines of Chambal belonged to the boy and the girl, respectively.

Nevertheless, the police have yet to lay their hands on a clue to the incident. A team of State Disaster Response Force searched for the bodies on Wednesday, too.

The family members of Shivani lodged a missing person complaint at Ambah police station.

Similarly, the family members of Radheshyam lodged a missing person complaint.

Both Radheysham and Shivani were caught in the ravines of Chambal. They were beaten up with sticks and shot dead.

The murderers tied the bodies to a stone and threw them into the river. The police are searching for the vehicle that was used to take the bodies to the river banks and a maternal uncle of the girl.

After killing the youth, the family members of the girl sent her to their relatives’ house. After a few days, she was called back and murdered, according to villagers.

Nevertheless, the police have yet to hit upon any clue to the date when the murders were executed.

Besides, the police have no idea about the part of the river where the bodies were thrown.

Fear of crocs

Search for the bodies has become difficult, since there are many big crocs in the river. The divers fear going to the bottom of the river.