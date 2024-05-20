KCET Results 2024: Karnataka CET Results Not To Be Declared Today!

Representative Image | Pixabay

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will not declare the results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024 today. This announcement came amid the speculations of the result being declared on May 20, 2024.

In an X post, the KEA clarified that the KCET 2024 results will only be declared after the 2nd PUC exam and Agriculture Practical Test results are announced.

"The results of KCET-24 can be published only after the announcement of the 2nd PUC 2nd exam and Agriculture Practical Test results. Further, KEA will officially notify the date on which results will be published, prior to the announcement date," read the official post.

The candidates who appeared for the said exam will be able to check their results on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in once the results are announced by KEA.

On April 18 and 19, 2024, different exam centers in Karnataka hosted the KCET entrance exam for Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy programs. On April 20, 2024, the Kannada Language Test was held.

Follow The Below Steps To View The KCET 2024 Result

Step 1: Go to KEA’s official website.

Step 2: Open the homepage.

Step 3: Now, click on the provided link to view the result.

Step 4: Key in the login details.

Step 5: The result document will open on your screen.

Step 6: Check your result.

Step 7: Save and download the document for future use.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the above-mentioned exam.

About KCET Exam 2024

The administrator of the Karnataka Common Entrance Exam (KEA) is the Karnataka Examination Authority. Every year, the state of Karnataka administers the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) to candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programs in engineering, architecture, pharmacy, agriculture, and other fields. Taking the KCET 2024 exam is necessary in order to apply to various undergraduate programs. Exam dates for those wishing to be admitted to different universities and schools in their fields were scheduled for April 18, 19 of 2024.