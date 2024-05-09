Karnataka KSEAB SSLC Class 10 Results: Ankita Basappa Tops With Perfect Score, 7 Students Secures Second Place | PTI

The Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 is revealed by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on 10:30 AM today, May 9. The Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 or the Karnataka Class 10 Result 2024 can be viewed by eligible students by going to kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in, the Board's official website. A news conference was held to announce the Karnataka SSLC Results.

Karnataka SSLC Topper

Ankita Basappa, from Melligeri Morarji Residential School in Bagalkote, secured the top spot as the Karnataka SSLC Topper with an ideal score of 625 out of 625. Seven students who tied for second place came in close behind. Ankita Basappa wants to be an IAS officer, as per media reports.

Seven pupils received 624 marks, and secured second place in the state. Third place went to fourteen pupils with 623 marks, and fourth place went to twenty-one students with 622 marks. In addition, 64 pupils earned 620 marks, good for sixth place in the state, while 44 students received 621 marks, good for fifth place.

How to check results via website?

-Go to karresults.nic.in to access the official Karnataka results website.

- Locate and click the link for the result.

-Enter your log-in information.

-After submitting, the results will appear on the screen.

-Get a copy by downloading

Approximately 8.9 lakh students took the Karnataka Class 10 test. The dates of the Karnataka SSLC 2024 examinations were March 25–April 6, 2024. 2,747 exam locations throughout the state hosted the test.